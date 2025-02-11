Al Roker Suffers Tragic Loss Of Ex-Wife Alice, Dead At 77
Alice Bell, the ex-wife of "Today" fixture and legendary weatherman Al Roker, has died, according to a February 10 Instagram post by the couple's daughter, Courtney Roker Laga. Bell was 77. Though Roker has yet to publicly make a statement regarding his ex-wife's passing, he was absent from his "Today" co-hosting duties on February 11. Married for a decade beginning in 1984, Roker and Bell adopted Courtney in 1987, according to People.
In her heartfelt tribute to her mother, Roker Laga, a culinary school graduate and recipe tester, wrote, "She was my mother, my heart, and the most loving grandmother to Sky. I was with her for her last breath, and I will carry her love with me always." Sky is Roker Laga and husband Wesley Laga's daughter, born July 2023. Roker Laga, pictured below with Bell, posted photos of her mother holding Sky, as well as some of her and her mother from Roker Laga's childhood.
Alice Bell was Al Roker's second wife
Little is known publicly about Al Roker's first wife — only that the marriage ended in divorce. Following that, Roker went on to marry WNBC producer Alice Bell, a native New Yorker and UCLA graduate, who also worked for the peacock broadcaster in the '80s. Per the New York Daily News, she was a producer for the "Live at 5" newscast, while Roker delivered the weather for the station. The marriage was officially over by 1994.
The following year, Roker, who underwent a notable transformation in the '90s, married fellow TV journalist Deborah Roberts. She has been a leading figure at rival network ABC, though there doesn't seem to be any love lost. The two will celebrate 30 years of marriage in 2025. Courtney Roker Laga has posted mother's day tributes to both stepmother Roberts, mother Bell, and her mother-in-law, Barbara Laga. Roberts and Roker have two children, as well — Leila, born in 1998, and Nicholas, born in 2002.