Al Roker Suffers Tragic Loss Of Ex-Wife Alice, Dead At 77

Alice Bell, the ex-wife of "Today" fixture and legendary weatherman Al Roker, has died, according to a February 10 Instagram post by the couple's daughter, Courtney Roker Laga. Bell was 77. Though Roker has yet to publicly make a statement regarding his ex-wife's passing, he was absent from his "Today" co-hosting duties on February 11. Married for a decade beginning in 1984, Roker and Bell adopted Courtney in 1987, according to People.

In her heartfelt tribute to her mother, Roker Laga, a culinary school graduate and recipe tester, wrote, "She was my mother, my heart, and the most loving grandmother to Sky. I was with her for her last breath, and I will carry her love with me always." Sky is Roker Laga and husband Wesley Laga's daughter, born July 2023. Roker Laga, pictured below with Bell, posted photos of her mother holding Sky, as well as some of her and her mother from Roker Laga's childhood.