Candace Owens Looks So Different Underneath All The Makeup
Candace Owens is one controversial celebrity who is not afraid to show the world what she looks like underneath her makeup. In 2024, she posted a TikTok of her nighttime skincare routine in partnership with Nimi Skincare, showing her gorgeous, blemish-free complexion. Owens appeared bare-faced from start to finish as she walked fans through a step-by-step process of her beauty regimen. "Every time I get a pimple, which is not often, I get these hyperpigmentation marks, and Vitamin C is good with that," the "Candace" host noted. One of her secrets for having smooth, glowing skin is toner. "I just think it feels like you're getting into your pores," said Owens. "See, I feel like my skin just looks like it's glowing right now. And I have nothing on and no filter."
The comments were filled with praise for Owens' youthful glow. Prior to this, the conservative commentator had given fans a peek at her makeup-free face in a transformation video on TikTok, showcasing a before-and-after look at herself while sitting in her makeup chair. "From swollen face to show-ready," her caption read. Jade Griffin, a professional makeup artist and licensed esthetician, explained to Nicki Swift how Owens' makeup transformed her features. "The concealer provided brightness and full coverage to her under-eye area, enhancing her overall radiance," Griffin noted. "The blush placement was ideal, emphasizing her high cheekbones beautifully."
She also assumed that whoever did Owens' makeup used under-eye pads or an ice compress to reduce the puffiness in her face. While the makeup was stunning, Griffin did have a few tips for improvement.
Candace Owens should stick to warmer shades
Looking at Candace Owens' transformation video, Jade Griffin observed that the shades used in her makeup don't quite match her skin undertone. "Her makeup effectively enhances her features; however, the undertones seem mismatched," explained the makeup artist. She noted that, like Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez, Owens has a warm undertone. "Her skin appears warm, yet cool tones are being used, which may create a slight disconnect in her overall look." To address this, Griffin said Owens should opt for warmer shades in her foundation, blush, and lip color. She also suggested switching from pink-toned powders to those with yellow undertones to better suit her features. "Using yellow setting powders instead of translucent or pink-toned ones can help create a more seamless and balanced finish," Griffin told us. Some recommended options include the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder and Huda Beauty's Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder in the banana bread shade.
Despite her glamorous appearance, Owens clearly isn't shy about going makeup-free and embracing her natural glow in some of her TikTok posts. Earlier, she denied ever having any cosmetic enhancements during a guest appearance on the "Full Send" podcast in 2022. "[I'm] all natural," Owens, who has three children with her husband, George Farmer, asserted. She also shared her thoughts on the growing trend of young girls resorting to plastic surgery and makeup to enhance their looks. In a YouTube clip titled, "Girls don't need makeup to look beautiful," the right-wing pundit said nothing beats natural beauty. "I think girls look more beautiful covered up. I think girls look more beautiful with their natural faces," Owens expressed.