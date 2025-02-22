Candace Owens Looks So Different Underneath All The Makeup

Candace Owens is one controversial celebrity who is not afraid to show the world what she looks like underneath her makeup. In 2024, she posted a TikTok of her nighttime skincare routine in partnership with Nimi Skincare, showing her gorgeous, blemish-free complexion. Owens appeared bare-faced from start to finish as she walked fans through a step-by-step process of her beauty regimen. "Every time I get a pimple, which is not often, I get these hyperpigmentation marks, and Vitamin C is good with that," the "Candace" host noted. One of her secrets for having smooth, glowing skin is toner. "I just think it feels like you're getting into your pores," said Owens. "See, I feel like my skin just looks like it's glowing right now. And I have nothing on and no filter."

The comments were filled with praise for Owens' youthful glow. Prior to this, the conservative commentator had given fans a peek at her makeup-free face in a transformation video on TikTok, showcasing a before-and-after look at herself while sitting in her makeup chair. "From swollen face to show-ready," her caption read. Jade Griffin, a professional makeup artist and licensed esthetician, explained to Nicki Swift how Owens' makeup transformed her features. "The concealer provided brightness and full coverage to her under-eye area, enhancing her overall radiance," Griffin noted. "The blush placement was ideal, emphasizing her high cheekbones beautifully."

She also assumed that whoever did Owens' makeup used under-eye pads or an ice compress to reduce the puffiness in her face. While the makeup was stunning, Griffin did have a few tips for improvement.