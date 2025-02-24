Cosmetic Expert Spills On Fox News Star Tomi Lahren's Overdone Face Changes

Longtime political pundit and talk show host Tomi Lahren knows a thing or two about being camera-ready. According to an interview she did with The Conservateur, her makeup and skincare routine includes contouring, microblading, and a healthy application of Vitamin C serum. But that's not all — during an appearance on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast," she revealed that she uses a self-tanning foam to give her skin a healthy glow.

It's been widely rumored, however, that the conservative commentator has also undergone plastic surgery in an effort to refine her appearance. In 2019, while deep in the midst of a Twitter beef, rapper The Game posted an old high school photo of Lahren he claimed was "B4 plastic surgery" (via HotNewHipHop). He added, "Got room for another face up there I see." (Go ahead and add him to the list of celebs who can't stand Lahren.) Although the post was later deleted, it kept everyone talking. Even cosmetic expert Dr. Mariano Busso has dished on Lahren's overdone face changes. While he carefully noted that Lahren was not his patient, he admitted to Nicki Swift's sister site The List that he also observed a "dramatic face change."