Cosmetic Expert Spills On Fox News Star Tomi Lahren's Overdone Face Changes
Longtime political pundit and talk show host Tomi Lahren knows a thing or two about being camera-ready. According to an interview she did with The Conservateur, her makeup and skincare routine includes contouring, microblading, and a healthy application of Vitamin C serum. But that's not all — during an appearance on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast," she revealed that she uses a self-tanning foam to give her skin a healthy glow.
It's been widely rumored, however, that the conservative commentator has also undergone plastic surgery in an effort to refine her appearance. In 2019, while deep in the midst of a Twitter beef, rapper The Game posted an old high school photo of Lahren he claimed was "B4 plastic surgery" (via HotNewHipHop). He added, "Got room for another face up there I see." (Go ahead and add him to the list of celebs who can't stand Lahren.) Although the post was later deleted, it kept everyone talking. Even cosmetic expert Dr. Mariano Busso has dished on Lahren's overdone face changes. While he carefully noted that Lahren was not his patient, he admitted to Nicki Swift's sister site The List that he also observed a "dramatic face change."
Tomi Lahren's new facial shape is jaw-dropping
New chin, who dis?! Perhaps most jaw-dropping about Tomi Lahren's transformation is her much slimmer chin and more chiseled jawline. "There are two elements that stand out in this transformation: her face shape changed from round to triangular (the base of this triangle would be at the level of her eyes and vertex on the chin), and there is an increased definition on her jawline," Dr. Mariano Busso told The List.
According to Dr. Busso, it's possible that Lahren achieved the new look either from "buccal fat pad removal or bichectomy [which] removes fat from the cheek and slims the lower face." As it turns out, buccal fat pad removal has gained popularity over the years, especially among celebs. Even Chrissy Teigen has admitted to getting the plastic surgery. However, Dr. Busso also said that "the improvement on her jawline can be explained by a combination of neck liposuction and lower facelift."
Tomi Lahren might have achieved her new look without going under the knife
It's also entirely possible that Tomi Lahren never went under the knife at all to achieve her newfound facial shape. Dr. Mariano Busso told The List that "significant weight loss can have a similar effect." Or it may be that Lahren underwent a less invasive, nonsurgical procedure like "Kybella or Emface submentum." As you may recall, former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartright has admitted to having the former procedure done. But that's not all — Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney have also confessed to trying Kybella injections.
Still, in Lahren's case, Dr. Busso leaned more towards a lower facelift. "All this volume reduction of the lower face and neck is usually followed by increased skin laxity of these areas," he explained. "The fact that there is no skin laxity but, on the contrary, we see more jawline definition, enhances the chance of a lower facelift." The world may never know.