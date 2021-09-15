The Truth About The Plastic Surgery Chrissy Teigen Just Admitted To Getting

Fan or not, one thing people can agree on is that model Chrissy Teigen has always been open about cosmetic and plastic surgery procedures she's had done. In an interview with Glamour UK in August 2020, she explained why she chose to have a breast augmentation at the age of 20. "It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!" she explained, adding, "But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

Teigen is a mother to two children and admitted that her surgery didn't hold up as it used to; therefore, she became more open to a breast lift and removing her old implants. "I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift. I think you're supposed to replace [implants] every 10 years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery,'" Teigen said of her decision to get her implants removed. She had the surgery in June 2020, and announced it went well by sharing sweet motivational notes from her children.

During a recent Instagram Story, Teigen opened up about more of the surgery she's had. Keep reading to learn more.