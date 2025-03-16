This article contains references to mental health issues and allegations of sexual assault.

Antonio Brown is easily one of the most controversial athletes to ever play in the NFL — and he was one of the best wide receivers, too. Since he was young, Brown seemed to struggle with finding solid ground, from being estranged from his parents to running with the wrong crowd. When Brown started playing football, it was a positive experience for him — something that gave him focus. An escape. And while Brown's career could be called a success by some standards, it hasn't been an easy ride for him.

Brown's been faced with difficult circumstances at nearly every turn. When he finally seems to settle in, something always seems to go wrong. Brown has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has one Super Bowl under his belt (alongside Tom Brady in Tampa). But his career in the NFL came to a close, at least temporarily, when in 2021, he removed his uniform, walked off the field during a game, and didn't return. Brown has talked about a return to football, but he seems to be focused on other things, like a rap career. However, Brown admitted to blowing through some $100 million and has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

And so, the tragic life of Antonio Brown continues.