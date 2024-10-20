The Seriously Shady Side Of Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown took decluttering to new extremes in 2018 when he was filmed throwing various pieces of furniture from the balcony of his 14th floor apartment in Florida. The wide receiver, who rented the property at a cost of $35,000 per month, only narrowly missed a toddler with one of the items. And he was subsequently sued by both the young boy's parents and the owners of The Mansions at Acqualina complex as a result.

George Minski, an attorney for the latter, compared the inside of the apartment to that of a wild college party in an interview with CBS Pittsburgh: "Furniture was askew, walls were broken, doors were broken, mirrors were broken, lamps were turned over, scratches on the floors. This is a furnished unit with custom furniture, leather sofas, silk love seats, very high-end furnishings, appliances, and there's damage in every room."

Although Brown settled out of court with the mother and father of the child he nearly hit, the NFL star decided to countersue The Mansions, pinning the blame for all the carnage on an alleged burglary he claimed was enabled by their lack of security. But the judge was having none of it and found him liable for all the damage as well as the landlord's lost rent and attorney fees.