The Real Reason Why Caitlin Clark Is So Controversial

From hoops experts to folks unable to tell a basketball from a pumpkin, pretty much everyone is paying attention to WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark, who has even been compared to NBA great Michael Jordan. Her collegiate stats support that sentiment, as the all-time point-getter in NCAA women's basketball also eclipsed the collegiate career output of the top male NCAA scorer, NBA legend "Pistol" Pete Maravich.

But it wasn't until Clark inked a four-year deal with the Indiana Fever worth $338,056 – which is lucrative by WNBA standards, yet utter chump change compared to what top NBA prospects receive — that viewers with only a passing interest in women's pro basketball took notice. While devout Clark fans voiced outrage over gender pay disparity, others anticipated on-court dust-ups between the star point guard and opponents like Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese with the pandemonium of a UFC bloodbath.

It didn't take long before the hype extended beyond women's basketball, to the point where Clark was being used as an example of double-standards and weaponized to support racist and sexist causes, a situation she found deplorable. "Treating every single woman in this league with the same amount of respect, I think, it's just a basic human thing that everybody should do," she told the press (via The Guardian). Meanwhile, the WNBA has benefited from Clark's presence with spiking arena attendance and skyrocketing TV ratings, even though Clark is unwittingly at the eye of a conspiracy-laden hurricane the league could well do without.