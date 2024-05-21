Caitlin Clark's Shared Accomplishment With Michael Jordan Cements Her Rising Legend Status

Even though her career is just starting to take off, Caitlin Clark has already been compared to some of the greatest players in basketball history. From Candace Parker to Steph Curry, the Indiana Fever star has made her name known on the court. Now, her latest accomplishment, shared with the one and only Michael Jordan, is cementing her into legendary status.

Clark has teamed up with Wilson Sporting Company for a multi-year partnership, the only athlete to do so since the Chicago Bulls star's collaboration in the 1980s. The company announced the news on social media, sharing, "Driveway. NCAA.WNBA. Playing with Wilson since the journey began — now we're making it official. Welcome to Wilson Basketball, Caitlin."

With the new partnership comes a ball collection inspired by Clark, the first batch of which has dropped. The basketball is a gold and white color with an imprint of her on it. Fans do have a tough choice to make, as the imprint of the Indiana Fever star has three different styles, perfect for any Clark fanatic. As exciting as the Wilson collection has been for fans, it's also thrilling for the Indiana Fever star, who has a personal connection with the company. She told BoardRoom, "I loved that thing more than anything. My brothers and I would always fight over it. That was the best basketball." The collaboration is just further proof that Clark isn't going anywhere, and is on her way to becoming one of the greatest players to hit the court.