The Untold Truth Of Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark is changing the world of basketball as we know it. Clark has taken the world by storm with her incredible athletic skills that have gotten the attention of pretty much everyone in the basketball industry. Her impressive resume includes being named 2022-2023 Big Ten player of the year and leading the Iowa women's basketball team to the NCAA championship — making it the first time the team had ever gone to a championship game. You may have also heard of Caitlin Clark's rumored beef with LSU star Angel Reese, which has made many tune in to the games. Overall, Clark's impressive accomplishments have even those unfamiliar with basketball excited for her journey.
Clark spoke about the excitement building around her career with "GMA" and what she thinks makes her stand out in the crowd. "I think it's just the style of basketball that I play," Clark explained. "But also I think people like love the fire and the emotion that I have and like the smile I always have on my face." Playing basketball and the hype around her game make it fun and exciting for Clark to step out on the court.
The college athlete is undoubtedly an incredible player, but long before she was in the spotlight, she was just your average kid from Iowa. There's a lot about Clark that the world still doesn't know about, and we're here to tell you the untold truth about the now-famous basketball player.
Caitlin Clark was a fierce competitor at a young age
Caitlin Clark's love for basketball started young. She joined a local basketball team in Iowa at 5 years old and became part of an all-boys basketball team because her parents couldn't find local girl leagues.
Her grandfather, Bob Nizzi, recognized her star power and told Hawk Fanatic about a time during a kid's basketball game when a boy on the opposing team was being particularly rough with Clark. After Clark became upset, Nizzi recalled, "Her father sat her down and then he said when you're ready I'll put you back in and she stopped crying."
Clark wasn't going to let this boy get the best of her, so she gathered herself together before getting revenge on the bully who teased her. "She went right to this guy and put on the best downfield block that I have ever seen and rolled this kid out of bounds and stood over him," Nizzi explained. Caitlin's competitiveness was evident from an early age, and even her grandparents noticed it. "He was bigger, and he was much more familiar with the game of basketball as boys play it than Caitlin was at age five," Nizzi told the outlet. "It didn't make any difference to her."
Caitlin Clark has a close relationship with her brothers
Caitlin Clark didn't become a superstar on her own; she had the support of her boyfriend Connor McCaffery and her family, specifically her brothers. Caitlin has two siblings — her older brother, Blake Clark, and her younger brother, Colin Clark. Their brother-sister relationship is just like many out there, with lots of teasing and love. Caitlin gave insight into her relationship with her brothers to ESPN (via Self), sharing that they are her "biggest supporters" and also her "biggest haters at the same time." Although they might give her a hard time, Caitlin has credited her brothers for helping shape her athletic career, specifically her older brother, Blake.
Speaking about Blake, Caitlin told ESPN, "Whenever I wanted to play with him and his friends ... I never won anything, and my mom always said if you want to play with them, you've got to find a way to hold your own." Blake and his friends pushed her to become a better player, and we all know how well that worked out for her.
Even though her brothers may poke fun at her, they also praise her athletic abilities. "There's not a shot she doesn't think she can take or make. And she just kind of plays with a swagger, she doesn't care if she's missing shots, she trusts that the next one's going to go in," Blake told The Gazette. Clearly, Caitlin's relationship with her brothers is unlike anything else.
Caitlin Clark felt a special tie to Iowa State University
Caitlin Clark was on the basketball industry's radar for years as colleges hoped to land her on their team. The athlete ended up picking Iowa State University and majoring in marketing — a surprising college degree for this sports star.
For Clark, choosing Iowa State University had a lot to do with the familiarity it brought to her life. "Out of high school, I could have gone really wherever I wanted to," she told the Des Moines Register (via Sportskeeda). "I love the University of Iowa, I love the people, I love my team. Just being so close to home, I can see my family all the time. Honestly, there isn't any place better for me, and I truly believe that."
Clark was also intrigued by the school because there weren't a lot of accolades for the university's basketball team, and she wanted to be the first to accomplish milestone moments at the college. "I didn't want to do something that everyone else was doing," explained Clark. "That's kind of part of my story, that's one of the reasons I came to Iowa. It just kind of aligns with who I am." Clark got the chance to make a great story as she led the team to their first-ever championship game, but that wouldn't be the end of her accomplishments.
Caitlin Clark made basketball history
Caitlin Clark was always bound to make history, and she did just that in March 2024. Celebrities like rapper Travis Scott and former MLB pitcher Nolan Ryan came out in droves for Clark's senior day game, and it's good they did. During the game, Clark scored 35 points, setting a new record for the most points scored in the history of the NCAA basketball tournament, beating Pistol Pete Maravich.
The basketball star later revealed to "GMA" that she didn't notice that she broke the record. "I honestly didn't realize it until everybody started going wild," Clark admitted. "It was just cool to have so many people in the stands that one appreciate women's basketball, but they understand the history of it." Clark may not have realized she broke the record at the moment, but she sure did afterward, as many congratulated the basketball star for her incredible feat.
Furthermore, fellow athlete Tom Brady recorded a special video message to Clark, saying, "I just wanted to say congratulations on the record ... We love witnessing greatness here. Keep your head down, go finish the job and I'll be watching. Good luck!" (via Big Ten Network). Trailblazing tennis star Billie Jean King also praised Clark's athleticism to ESPN, saying, "My favorite athletes are those who are champions in sports and champions in life, and Caitlin Clark is one of those athletes." Clark has already impressed many, and we are only scratching the surface of her capabilities.
Caitlin Clark's future looks bright
Caitlin Clark is a force to be reckoned with! The basketball star is gearing up to graduate from Iowa State University, and many are already looking to her future at the WNBA, including Clark herself. Sharing the news on Instagram, Clark revealed in February 2024 that she would opt out of playing for Iowa State University for a fifth year. "While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa," she wrote. "I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft."
Clark elaborated on her decision to enter the WNBA instead of playing another year of college ball on "GMA" the following month. "I'm just kind of ready for the next chapter and a new challenge in my life," she said. The Iowa State star is expected to be the No.1 pick in the draft, and with that, a hefty paycheck — bigger than what she is already making. However, the WNBA isn't her only option.
Rapper Ice Cube revealed that he offered Clark a chance to join Big3 League, a three-on-three basketball league he created. "BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn't we?" he shared on X platform, formerly Twitter. "Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3." Clark has no problem with offers, and only time will tell where she decides to go with her career.