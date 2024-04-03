The Untold Truth Of Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is changing the world of basketball as we know it. Clark has taken the world by storm with her incredible athletic skills that have gotten the attention of pretty much everyone in the basketball industry. Her impressive resume includes being named 2022-2023 Big Ten player of the year and leading the Iowa women's basketball team to the NCAA championship — making it the first time the team had ever gone to a championship game. You may have also heard of Caitlin Clark's rumored beef with LSU star Angel Reese, which has made many tune in to the games. Overall, Clark's impressive accomplishments have even those unfamiliar with basketball excited for her journey.

Clark spoke about the excitement building around her career with "GMA" and what she thinks makes her stand out in the crowd. "I think it's just the style of basketball that I play," Clark explained. "But also I think people like love the fire and the emotion that I have and like the smile I always have on my face." Playing basketball and the hype around her game make it fun and exciting for Clark to step out on the court.

The college athlete is undoubtedly an incredible player, but long before she was in the spotlight, she was just your average kid from Iowa. There's a lot about Clark that the world still doesn't know about, and we're here to tell you the untold truth about the now-famous basketball player.