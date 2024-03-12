College Basketball Star Caitlin Clark Reportedly Earns Hefty Paychecks

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark's on-court moves helped her become one of the most recognizable names in college sports, but the game completely changed for her once players were allowed to sign Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deals. "When I was getting recruited here, that was never a discussion," she said on the "Real Success" podcast in October 2022. Clark and her family had to learn how to navigate these sponsorship opportunities on the fly. "The number one thing we did was set up a business email," she said. The sharpshooting guard said she received hundreds of proposals from companies hoping to sign her to a deal.

Clark's star continued to rise as she became the 2023 Associated Press women's basketball Player of the Year, but the fame was somewhat surprising and challenging to her. "You have a lot to balance as a women's basketball player, whether it's school, whether it's NIL, whether it's basketball, whether it's your personal life," she said during Big 10 media day in October 2023 (via Hawk Central). Later in the season, Clark announced it would be her last year playing college ball as she declared for the WNBA draft.

That meant Clark would officially be turning pro, but she was already making a killing through NIL deals while in college. According to On3, she topped the women's college basketball NIL rankings, edging out Angel Reese, with whom Clark had rumored beef. Clark makes $3.1 million annually on NIL deals, as she has signed with some giant brands.