Why Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Really Agreed To Star In Another State Farm Commercial

When it comes to insurance, Chiefs Kingdom uses State Farm. Just kidding. We can't know for sure that everyone in Kansas City is insured with State Farm, but we do know that the Chiefs' stars, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, are at the heart of the company's ads. The dynamic duo first starred in a State Farm commercial together in 2022, with Reid drawing mustaches on sleeping people's faces. The ad catapulted Reid from a beloved figure in KC, to an Internet icon (sort of). Fans thought the commercial was hilarious. "This is Emmy material," one person commented on Twitter, while others agreed that "[Reid] nailed it" and was "definitely 'the STAR.'"

Big Red had a different take, though. "Pat asked if I would do it with him and I told him, 'I'm not very good at that stuff,' as you guys know doing these [news conferences]," he told reporters at a 2022 news conference (via the Kansas City Star). Since then, Reid has gone on to star in two more commercials for the insurance giant. The first showed him sneaking a few bites of Mahomes' food at a fast food joint, and the second was all about Mahomes accepting his award as "MVB" (Most Valuable Bundler).

But what's the deal with Reid continuing to star in State Farm spots, if he thinks he's "not very good at that stuff?" As it turns out, Reid needed some extra encouragement, and it was Mahomes who coached him into it.