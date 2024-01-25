Why Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Really Agreed To Star In Another State Farm Commercial
When it comes to insurance, Chiefs Kingdom uses State Farm. Just kidding. We can't know for sure that everyone in Kansas City is insured with State Farm, but we do know that the Chiefs' stars, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, are at the heart of the company's ads. The dynamic duo first starred in a State Farm commercial together in 2022, with Reid drawing mustaches on sleeping people's faces. The ad catapulted Reid from a beloved figure in KC, to an Internet icon (sort of). Fans thought the commercial was hilarious. "This is Emmy material," one person commented on Twitter, while others agreed that "[Reid] nailed it" and was "definitely 'the STAR.'"
Big Red had a different take, though. "Pat asked if I would do it with him and I told him, 'I'm not very good at that stuff,' as you guys know doing these [news conferences]," he told reporters at a 2022 news conference (via the Kansas City Star). Since then, Reid has gone on to star in two more commercials for the insurance giant. The first showed him sneaking a few bites of Mahomes' food at a fast food joint, and the second was all about Mahomes accepting his award as "MVB" (Most Valuable Bundler).
But what's the deal with Reid continuing to star in State Farm spots, if he thinks he's "not very good at that stuff?" As it turns out, Reid needed some extra encouragement, and it was Mahomes who coached him into it.
Patrick Mahomes convinced Andy Reid to show up for State Farm
Without Patrick Mahomes, State Farm might have never had Andy Reid. Speaking to KCTV, Reid explained how his continued appearance in the ads was all due to QB 1. "I'm not an actor, for sure, but you know, something in the off season that I did and the reason I kinda did it for Pat and they asked us to do another one so I did it. But I know I'm not very good at it and so I'm gonna keep my day job here," the coaching legend explained (via WIBW13). But maybe he didn't need too much encouragement, since he'd previously had a good experience with the company. "Great people involved there [at State Farm]. They obviously reached out and talked to me about it and knowing that I wasn't real comfortable doing those kinds of things, but they made it as comfortable as possible," Reid shared, per the Kansas City Star.
Regardless, Mahomes seems to hold a lot of sway when it comes to getting his buddies on-screen with State Farm. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was another one to join the insurance family, appearing in a 2023 spot that showed Jake from State Farm convincing him to change his last name to "MaAuto" and become "the best home and auto bundle in the league." Like Mahomes, Kelce's name is fast becoming synonymous with pop culture, but it's Reid who's getting all the love from viewers.