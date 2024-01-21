How The Rumored Beef Between Caitlin Clark And Angel Reese Began

Controversy surrounded the NCAA women's basketball championship game when Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes faced off against Angel Reese's Louisiana State University Tigers on April 2, 2023. In the waning moments of the game, Reese taunted Clark by pointing to her ring finger — signifying a championship ring — and doing the "You can't see me" hand gesture, which was popularized by John Cena. Earlier in the tournament, Clark had made the hand gesture when the Hawkeyes won in the Elite Eight.

The celebratory taunts from Reese quickly went viral, and prognosticators were quick to deride the LSU star. "What a classless move by Angel Reese. Doing WAY too much to taunt Clark," CBS Sports writer Danny Kanell wrote on X, formerly Twitter, at the time. As people piled on Reese, the discussion turned into one about race, as fans did not seem bothered when Clark previously made the taunting gesture. "If you ever needed an example of systemic racism in American culture ... THIS IS IT," political journalist Brian Krassenstein tweeted on April 3, 2023, the day after the Tigers defeated the Hawkeyes.

According to Reese, she decided to bust out the taunt as a form of payback for when Clark used the "You can't see me" hand sign. "Caitlin Clark is a hell of a player for sure, but I don't take disrespect lightly. And she disrespected Alexis [Morris] and my girls [from] South Carolina," Reese said following the game. People believed that Reese and Clark had beef, but the two later shared their true feelings for one another.