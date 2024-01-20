Who Is Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend, Connor McCaffery?

Caitlin Clark was already well-known as one of the best players in women's basketball, and her notoriety only rose after she was taunted by Louisiana State University's Angel Reese during the NCAA championship game in April 2023. The exchange between Clark and Reese in the closing moments of that game went viral, but the Iowa Hawkeyes star did not see a lot of the posts. "I haven't been on social media a ton since we lost," she told ESPN in April 2023. Following that season, Clark parlayed her visibility into a lucrative NIL deal with Gatorade, and she also returned to posting online regularly where she went public with her relationship with Connor McCaffery.

On August 21, 2023, Clark hard-launched her boyfriend in an three-photo Instagram post. "Best end to summer," she wrote in the caption alongside photos of her cozying up with McCaffery on a boat. "U CUTE," he wrote in the replies. Earlier in the month, Clark dropped hints about the romance when McCaffery uploaded a carousel of snaps from his trip to Paris to Instagram on August 10, 2023. "Paris king [heart-eye emoji]," Clark wrote in the replies.

A month after that post, McCaffery uploaded an adorable snap with Clark to Instagram. It was a candid photo of the pair in dress clothes. "[O]ne of one," he wrote in the caption. The couple appeared to be a good fit as both were part of the Hawkeyes basketball program. McCaffery looked to continue a career in basketball after leaving college.