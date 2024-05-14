All The Obstacles Caitlin Clark Is Set To Face In The WNBA

Caitlin Clark is one of the biggest names to get drafted into the WNBA and despite her superstar success on the University of Iowa's team, going pro will result in some challenges. Unsurprisingly, Clark was the number one pick by the Indiana Fever during the 2024 draft in April, per the Associated Press. "I dreamed of this moment since I was in second grade, and it's taken a lot of hard work, a lot of ups and downs, but more than anything, just trying to soak it in," Clark stated. The basketball player added, "Obviously going to an organization that has, in my eyes, one of the best post players in the entire world. My point guard eyes just light up at that. And obviously, Aliyah [Boston] has been one of my teammates before. I'm excited. I can't wait."

With May 14 being the Fever's first game of the season against the Connecticut Sun, all eyes are on Clark. Sports analyzers are already predicting the outcome of her WNBA debut, and as shared on Gil's Arena, former WNBA player Sheryl Swoopes stated, "Will Caitlin Clark be a good pro? Absolutely. Will Caitlin Clark come into the WNBA and do what she's doing right now immediately? Absolutely not." Many believe that being a rookie is one of the hurdles she will face in the big leagues and Clark will definitely have a lot to prove this season.