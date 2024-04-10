Pro Hints That Caitlin Clark Could Get Humbled In WNBA

Caitlin Clark balled up on a collegiate level, but can she do the same professionally? Some WNBA players don't think so.

In 2024, Clark was the main reason everyone had been tuning into the NCAA women's tournament. The University of Iowa star impressed even the biggest basketball players by making history, becoming the all-time leading scorer in the NCAA, beating Pistol Pete Maravich. Seeing as it was her senior year, Clark announced on social media that she would be entering the WNBA. The Iowa Hawkeyes star said, "While the season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA draft."

It's no secret that Clark is projected to be the No.1 pick in the WNBA draft, but even as impressive as her career has been, some pros feel like she's in for a rude awakening. When talking about what Clark and other college athletes can expect when coming to the WNBA, professional WNBA player Diana Taurasi had some harsh words for Clark. She said, "Reality is coming. There's levels to this thing ... You look superhuman playing against some 18-year-olds, but you're going to come play with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time." Yikes! Taurasi laid into Clark and insinuated that she may be humbled when she enters the WNBA, and people were not happy about this.