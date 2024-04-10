Pro Hints That Caitlin Clark Could Get Humbled In WNBA
Caitlin Clark balled up on a collegiate level, but can she do the same professionally? Some WNBA players don't think so.
In 2024, Clark was the main reason everyone had been tuning into the NCAA women's tournament. The University of Iowa star impressed even the biggest basketball players by making history, becoming the all-time leading scorer in the NCAA, beating Pistol Pete Maravich. Seeing as it was her senior year, Clark announced on social media that she would be entering the WNBA. The Iowa Hawkeyes star said, "While the season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA draft."
It's no secret that Clark is projected to be the No.1 pick in the WNBA draft, but even as impressive as her career has been, some pros feel like she's in for a rude awakening. When talking about what Clark and other college athletes can expect when coming to the WNBA, professional WNBA player Diana Taurasi had some harsh words for Clark. She said, "Reality is coming. There's levels to this thing ... You look superhuman playing against some 18-year-olds, but you're going to come play with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time." Yikes! Taurasi laid into Clark and insinuated that she may be humbled when she enters the WNBA, and people were not happy about this.
People called out Diana Taurasi for Caitlin Clark comments
Diana Taurasi may have joined the athletes who destroyed their career on live TV after making harsh comments toward Caitlin Clark. Taurasi's remarks about the University of Iowa star went viral, and people quickly defended Clark online. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, tweeted, "Just a couple jealous bitten legacy holders that are afraid to somehow lose meaning as they're overshadowed by the accomplishments of Clark." Simply put, many social media users felt Taurasi is threatened by Clark's potential; she's already making a hefty paycheck.
It hasn't just been the internet weighing in on Taurasi's comments about Clark; sports professionals and commentators have also come to her defense. Former NFL star Chad Johnson told "Nightcap" he didn't understand why Taurasi insinuated that Clark may struggle when entering the WNBA. He said, "Why does she have to struggle? You don't think she might be okay based on the situation, based on the team she goes to? ... I'm just saying [that] to watch what she did in college, I would be very hesitant to make these types of comments." There may be some adjusting when Clark enters the WNBA, but she isn't doing this on her own. Sports anchor Rob Parker also backed up Clark. On "The Odd Couple," he said, "She [Diana Taurasi] shouldn't be talking about 'what is in store' when this woman has just had a major impact on women's college basketball ... they sound jealous." Overall, many people found Taurasi's comments about Clark uncalled for.
Caitlin Clark is thrilled about entering the WNBA
Despite all the criticism thrown Caitlin Clark's way, she is eager about her professional career. The basketball star could have stayed another year to play on a collegiate field, but was ready for something more. She explained to "GMA" her reasoning for opting out of another year at the University of Iowa, saying, "I'm just kind of ready for the next chapter and a new challenge in my life. And what I've been able to do here has been very, very special."
Despite her already impressive resume, Clark knows she has a lot of learning to do when she enters the WNBA; she didn't need Diana Taurasi to remind her of this. Clark spoke to SportsCenter, almost a week before the WNBA draft to talk about what she's most excited about in her professional career. She said (via Marca), "I think being ready to learn, I think that's the biggest thing." The basketball star isn't as naive as Taurasi may think she is; Clark knows that professional basketball will be much different than college basketball. She said, "I know there's a new challenge in front of me. It's a fresh chapter in life, but that's what excites me the most. It's obviously a lot different going into college, but I think that's the biggest thing, just the challenge as a competitor." Lots of anticipation is building for Clark, and the world will have to wait and see to watch her professional career play out.