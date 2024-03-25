Athletes Who Destroyed Their Career On Live TV

Patrik Stefan could have won the game for the Dallas Stars if not for an embarrassing miss towards an empty net that has haunted him for the rest of his life.

In a 2007 game against the Edmonton Oilers, in which the Stars were up 5-4 at the end of the third period, Stefan got control of the puck and raced toward an empty net. Instead of shooting the puck immediately, he skated up toward the net, but as he attempted to shoot it, it hit a divot in the ice, and Stefan missed the goal. As he fell onto the ice and tried to secure the puck, Oilers Ales Hemsky was able to take it from him and, in a matter of seconds, scored a goal, tying the game 5-5. Despite this, the Stars won in a shootout. According to ESPN, Stefan brushed off his crucial mishap: "They may show it a million times for years to come. I mean, we came out with the two points so it's easy to laugh about it right now."

Unfortunately for Stefan, the world continued to talk about his embarrassing miss on the ice. His career would suffer, too. He would play 13 more games with the Dallas Stars before his contract expired, and the team did not resign him.