History's Best NFL Athletes Who Never Made It To The Super Bowl

Elusive, unpredictable, and agile, Barry Sanders is widely considered by sports enthusiasts as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. Sanders grew up in Wichita, Kansas, where he developed a strong work ethic by often accompanying his father, a carpenter and roofer, to various jobs. When he reached North Wichita High School, he joined the football team and showed his incredible talent to the coaches. In his senior year, he earned Honorable Mention All-American and all-state honors with a record of 1,417 yards during his last seven games.

After high school, Sanders received scholarships to various colleges but ultimately decided to start at Oklahoma State University. During his college career at OSU, Sanders smashed existing records, leading the nation in rushing yards per game and yards per attempt. By the time he headed to the NFL Draft, Sanders had a record of 3,556 rushing yards in three seasons, with an average of 6.8 yards per rush attempt. In the 1989 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Sanders in the first round, and his nine-year career with the team was nothing short of astonishing.

As a Lion, Sanders dominated the field. His intensity and quickness led the team to the playoffs in his second year, but in the 1991 NFC Championship, the Lions lost to the Washington Redskins 41-10. The Lions had four playoff appearances during Sanders' career but were eliminated in the Wild Card round each time. Sanders retired in 1999 and never reached the Super Bowl.