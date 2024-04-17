Caitlin Clark's Disappointing WNBA Salary Causes A Big Stir

Caitlin Clark was riding an all-time high on April 15 as she was selected as the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft. The following day, Clark took to Instagram to relish the achievement. "Dreams to reality," she penned in the celebratory post. "INDY LETS GET IT‼️"

Alas, all of the celebrations and fanfare nearly ground to a complete halt when her WNBA salary was revealed. As stated in the WNBA's collective bargaining agreement, Clark is set to earn a total of $338,056... over the course of her four-year contract. Yep, that's right. Clark will earn $76,535 for the 2024 year, $78,066 in 2025, $85,873 in 2026, and, in 2027, will round out her fourth and final year at $97,582. So much for all of those expensive head-turning outfits Clark is known for wearing. For reference, USA Today reported that the average United States 2024 salary rings in at $59,540. So, while Clark is well above the national average, her salary pales in comparison to that of her NBA counterparts. According to Spotrac, Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's No. 1 draft pick in 2023, inked a four-year deal for more than $55 million. (Alexa, play the "One of These Things Is Not Like the Others" song.) As one can imagine, following the revelation, Clark's WNBA salary is causing a big stir and has many weighing in from all sides.