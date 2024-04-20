The Transformation Of Basketball Star Caitlin Clark

Once in a generation, an athlete comes around and sweeps everyone off their feet. Caitlin Clark is the star turning heads on and off the court ahead of the WNBA 2024 season, and the proof is in the sales. Clark's entry into the league has already triggered an increase in advance tickets, and her jersey has the highest demand of any player.

So, what is it about Clark that draws the masses? According to a conversation she had with "Good Morning America," her secret ingredient is her passion for the game. "I think it's just the style of basketball that I play," Clark speculated. "But also, I think people like love the fire and the emotion that I have, and like the smile I always have on my face."

From being a prodigal youngster to becoming AP's women's college basketball player of the year, there's no doubt that Clark still has a lot of surprises up her sleeve as a pro. But it has been the record-breaking athlete's evolution as a person and a player that has brought her so far.