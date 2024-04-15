Caitlin Clark's Glam Appearance On SNL Has Heads Turning

So, when is Caitlin Clark getting her own Barbie doll? While the Iowa Hawkeyes GOAT didn't end her college career with a national title, she went out on a high note by scoring an invite to appear alongside Ken himself, Ryan Gosling, on "Saturday Night Live." Clark can look so different when she wears makeup, and while she did get a bit glammed up for the show, she still stayed true to her signature sporty style. She also proved why she deserves to be the face of her sport.

The future WNBA star made a surprise appearance on the "Weekend Update" segment. Clark's eye makeup was dark but subtle, she had on a minimal amount of blush, and she sported dark pink lipstick in a natural shade. She ditched the ponytail that fans are used to seeing swishing around on the court in favor of a sleek hairstyle with a center part, and her brunette tresses were ridiculously shiny and smooth. She used the platform she was given to give a shout-out to the female basketball pros she has looked up to, including her personal fave Maya Moore, and fans were here for it. "She gave credit to the women who paved the way for her to be as successful as she is and she looked gorgeous doing it," tweeted one viewer.

Clark's outfit choice had some people scratching their heads, however — they wanted to know why she appeared to be repping the Nebraska Cornhuskers instead of her team.