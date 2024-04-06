Caitlin Clark Looks So Much Different Wearing Makeup

Caitlin Clark always looks fresh-faced when she's shooting those logo threes, but this doesn't mean her makeup game isn't strong when she does decide to wear it.

Those who have closely followed Clark's collegiate basketball career are used to seeing her with bare skin and a ponytail. While some female athletes are better known for their striking appearances than their athletic prowess, it's usually not Clark's appearance that fans are focused on; it's the Iowa Hawkeyes guard's dominant performance on the court. Among the many feathers in Clark's cap are becoming the NCAA's all-time scoring leader and being named national player of the year (twice). She also led her team to victory against UConn in the Final Four, giving the Hawkeyes a shot at winning their first national championship title. She's become so recognizable that Clark was asked what it's like being "the face of not just women's basketball but college basketball" in an ESPN interview. "I think it's hard for myself to wrap my head around because I'm only 21 years old," she said. Speaking of her famous face, her team spirit is so strong, she's given it a subtle nod in one of her beauty looks. For a 2023 interview with the Big Ten Network, she wore a light dusting of one of her team's colors — old gold — on her eyelids.

Clark looked far different wearing just a little makeup, so fans were understandably flabbergasted by her glam makeover for a commercial.