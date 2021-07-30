Michael Che's Simone Biles Joke Is Causing A Stir

Comedian Michael Che is facing backlash for posting jokes made about Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. The four-time gold medalist was the frontrunner for the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics but recently withdrew from the gymnastics finals due to concerns about her mental health.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Che wrote (via Variety), "[M]an, [I] wanna make fun of simone biles." He then added, "[I] got like 3 mins of [S]imone [B]iles jokes in my head. [I]m going to the cellar tonight to say them into a microphone. as the dorky kids say, [I']m choosing violence." He then appeared to cross the line when he reposted jokes from fans, which he rated out of 10. One repost was about Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who sexually abused Biles and several other athletes, while the other was called out for being racist.

The Twitter account Baller Alert took screenshots of Che's insensitive jokes and fan reposts before he deleted them off his Instagram. He later claimed that he was hacked in another somewhat sarcastic Instagram story. He wrote, "Mannnnn, [I] got hacked today. Can't believe they got me. Yall know [I] only do jokes about whites and cops. S'all good now [I] changed my password and everything.." Che then referenced rapper DaBaby's recent homophobic comments, adding, "Yall hear about dababy tho..? that's crazy. iight see yall at church. Imma get there early." It's clear Biles' supporters aren't taking Che's jokes lightly nor believing that he was actually hacked.