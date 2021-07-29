What Did Simone Biles Say On Twitter After Her Latest Olympics Exit?

Simone Biles has spoken out after stepping back during the Tokyo Olympics. Biles has been vocal about her need to take care of her mental health during the competition and initially announced on July 27 that she had made the decision not to compete in the women's team event, which was at first put down to injury. It was then confirmed Biles had also withdrawn from the women's all-around gymnastics (via The Guardian).

Speaking on Today on July 27, Biles shed some light on her decision to pull out and explained she was focusing on her mental health. "Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape. Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment," she said. "Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time."

Biles' decision was met with praise from fans and famous faces alike. Justin Bieber posted a photo of Biles to Instagram alongside a lengthy caption, writing in part, "nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don't know each other but I'm so proud of the decision to withdraw."

Michelle Obama also sent her support on Twitter. "Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles , we are proud of you and we are rooting for you," the former First Lady wrote.

But what is Biles saying now? Read on for her touching tweet after withdrawing during the Olympics.