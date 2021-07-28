Michelle Obama Speaks Out On Simone Biles' Olympics Exit

The world was shocked when Simone Biles withdrew midway through the women's gymnastics team final in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on July 27. Biles, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, cited mental health concerns as the reason for her withdrawal, according to CNN. "I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being," Biles told reporters after the competition in which Team USA won Silver.

One day after Biles' shocking decision, USA Gymnastics confirmed in a tweet that she would also not be defending her all around title after she withdrew from the event, which was set to start on July 29, "to focus on her mental health." The two-time Olympian and winningest gymnast in world history will undergo further evaluation before a decision is made on whether she'll compete in the individual apparatus scheduled for next week.

Biles' decision to put her mental health first at such an important competition has garnered praise and support from Olympic greats like swimmers Katie Ledecky and Michael Phelps, who commented the decision "broke [his heart]" but was grateful that it will encourage more discussions about athletes' mental health. Biles later revealed that she was inspired by Naomi Osaka's stance on preserving her mental health when the tennis player declined to participate in post-match interviews at the 2021 French Open in May. Now, former first lady Michelle Obama has joined the chorus of support for Biles. Find out what she said below.