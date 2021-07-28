Simone Biles Breaks Silence On Olympics Withdrawal

Simone Biles' decision to step away from the competition and prioritize her mental health follows Japanese tennis champion Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the French Open in May. Not only did Osaka shine a light on the pressures of mental health in sports, but she inspired Biles to "focus on" her "well-being," according to ESPN. "I say put mental health first before your sport," Biles told reporters at the Olympics, per the outlet. "I had to do what's right for me and not jeopardize my health and well-being. That's why I decided to take a step back and let [my teammates] do their work."

That said, it wasn't easy to stick to the sidelines. In addition to sharing that she's "super frustrated," Biles added that "physically, I feel good, I'm in shape, [but] emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and the moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star of the Olympics is not an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see," she continued.

At least for now, Biles' future at the Games remains uncertain. According to ESPN, the star gymnast is taking July 28 as "a mental rest day" before making a final call about the remainder of the Olympics. With 19 gold medals to her name already, fans are lauding Biles as another kind of G.O.A.T in the mental health space.