What Larry Nassar's Life Is Like In Prison

Per CNN, a recent motion filed by the U.S. Justice Department lambasted disgraced gymnastics coach and convicted sex offender Larry Nassar for delinquency on payments to the many survivors of his abuse, despite having thousands upon thousands of dollars in the bank. As CNN noted in July, the motion summarized how Nassar, who as of the time of this writing has at least $2,041.57 in his inmate trust account, previously had a cool $12,825 deposited, with a portion of it made up from two $2,000 stimulus checks. Between then and now, it is unclear where the missing $10,000 has gone. Even with the remainder, Nassar has only paid the very bare minimum towards his court-ordered penalties, which are meant to be allocated to his survivors, since his incarceration in 2018. Nassar has only paid $300 or, as the motion stated, "approximately $8.33 toward his criminal monetary penalties per month."

Speaking with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, a spokesperson relayed to CNN that the department "is committed to taking all appropriate steps to help ensure that inmates meet their financial obligations," though there was no mention of how they would specifically deal with Nassar. Attorneys representing the survivors of Nassar's systematic abuse told the network that they were appalled at the situation, with Simone Biles' lawyer, John Manly, calling it "revolting," especially considering she was "unable to compete because of what happened to her" at Nassar's doing.

