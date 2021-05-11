How Michael Che Responded To Criticism After A SNL Sketch Bombed

Michael Che has responded to online critics following their negative reaction to a recent "Saturday Night Live" sketch.

The episode, which aired on May 8, was already attracting controversy for having Tesla CEO Elon Musk as host, due to his divisive statements on subjects like COVID-19. Some "SNL" cast members even hinted that they might not be happy about the decision.

The "Gen Z Hospital" skit featured Musk alongside cast members Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Melissa Villaseñor, and Mikey Day. Its premise mocked young people for using slang like "pressed," "no cap," "go off, king," and "sis," but as some social media users pointed out, the phrases are linked to African American Vernacular English (AAVE).

"I reactivated my Twitter just to say 'Gen Z Hospital' is the worst SNL skit of all time and the single worst piece of television I have ever seen," one viewer wrote on Twitter after it aired. "Love the relabelling of AAVE and a few assorted BLACK LGBTQ+ phrases as 'Gen z' speak," another Twitter user commented. "Love to see the erasure in real time."