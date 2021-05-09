Elon Musk's Body Language On SNL Spoke Volumes - Exclusive

Body language expert Lauren Cohen, an executive and career coach, spoke to Nicki Swift about Elon Musk's body language during his opening monologue of "Saturday Night Live." She seemed incredibly impressed with Musk's effort, saying he "owned the stage" and "was on point, animated, and crushed it." Cohen spoke about how Musk used a lot of "nonverbal communication" to express his openness. "His palms were open quite frequently which resonates an openness and makes the audience believe he is being truthful and looking to connect," Cohen explained. "He points to engage, lifts his hands up and is expressive and purposeful."

Cohen also mentioned that Musk "is extremely practiced" with "standing in front of a crowd" and is "highly coached" on how to do so, but he used "his head and neck" to engage in nonverbal communication. "When he elongated and exposed the side of his neck he showed vulnerability. And he tilted his head to the side a few times which is a way to be disarming. Moving his neck this way and smiling is known as a nonverbal way to help win over a crowd."

She said Musk also depended on his body language to help land his jokes. "When he was joking, he used his eyes to help deliver the joke ... His eyes lit up and darted back and forth." His self-proclaimed Asperger's Disorder would make him "have a tendency to avoid eye contact. He tried to use other parts of his body more than his eyes to communicate with the audience."