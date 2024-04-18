The Time Caitlin Clark's Dad Called Out Her Attitude On The Court

Some of you have never had your dad yell at you during a live, televised basketball game, and it shows. As for superstar basketball player Caitlin Clark, it appears she's all too familiar with that plight. It's no secret that Clark has enjoyed a record-breaking senior year, with glam 'SNL' appearances and head-turning off-the-court outfits to boot. Alas, she can always count on her dear old dad to keep her grounded — case in point: the March Madness University of Iowa vs. Holy Cross game.

In true fashion, Clark dominated the game, scoring a whopping 27 points and ten assists. In the end, Iowa took home the W, 91-65. Still, her father, Brent Clark, wasn't pleased with Caitlin's sportsmanship and quickly took her to task. As evidenced by ESPN's footage from the game, Caitlin was complaining about a foul call when the camera pans to Brent. "STOP!" he seemingly yells at his daughter. Due to the camera angle, some even questioned whether Caitlin was complaining to the referees or screaming at her dad in the stands. Then, after committing an offensive foul of her own, sports reporter Brad Crawford reported that Brent went as far as to tell the refs to eject Caitlin from the game. "Take her out, my gosh," he seethed. Yikes!