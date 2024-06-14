We Now Know Why Caitlin Clark Won't Be Going To The Olympics

Caitlin Clark was one of the University of Iowa women's basketball team's greatest assets, despite being outshined by South Carolina star, Raven Johnson. Now Clark's dominating in the WNBA as well. And though it's only been a couple of months since she joined the Indiana Fever, her name has already proven to be a media magnet, which has helped bolster support and feverish debate for and within women's basketball. Given her accolades, it wasn't beyond the realm of possibility to assume that Clark's next step would be to ascend to Team USA as part of the Olympic women's basketball team. However, to the shock and dismay of sports fans everywhere, she didn't claim a spot.

According to Jen Rizzotti, the selection committee chair, several factors are considered when crafting the 12-woman team. "And when you base your decision on criteria, there were other players that were harder to cut because they checked a lot more boxes," shared Rizzotti with the Associated Press. As for why Clark wasn't selected, her rookie status played a major role. "It would be irresponsible for us to talk about her in a way other than how she would impact the play of the team," Rizzotti added. "Because it wasn't the purview of our committee to decide how many people would watch or how many people would root for the U.S. It was our purview to create the best team we could for [coach] Cheryl [Reeve]."

Despite their reasoning, the decision has sparked commentary and chaos online.