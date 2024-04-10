The South Carolina Player That Outshined Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark has been enjoying a fruitful final season on Iowa University's women's basketball team. And she has big plans ahead of her! After spending several years earning hefty paychecks, Clark is currently preparing for the WNBA draft. While speaking with "Sports Center," Clark, who's the number one draft pick for 2024, revealed what she's looking forward to about going pro. "I think being ready to learn, I think that's the biggest thing," Clark said during her episode (via Iowa Hawkeyes). "I know there's a new challenge in front of me. It's a fresh chapter in life, but that's what excites me the most. It's obviously a lot different going into college, but I think that's the biggest thing, just the challenge as a competitor."

However, Clark was recently outshined by Raven Johnson, the University of South Carolina star whom Clark casually dismissed during a 2023 matchup. While Johnson went viral thanks to Clark, who downplayed her shooting ability mid-game, she redeemed herself when Iowa and North Carolina faced off on April 7, 2023. According to AP News, South Carolina beat Iowa 87-75. However, the highlight of the game for many was Johnson's incessant guarding of Clark, which contributed to her team's victory. During a post-game press conference, Johnson revealed that she was thinking, "Don't let her score." She continued, "I was ready for the moment ... I studied her moves, and I was ready. I had confidence year. I was telling myself, last year's not going to happen again."