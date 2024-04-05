The Shady Side Of Angel Reese

If you're up on women's college basketball, you have definitely heard the name Angel Reese. Any time she steps on the court, people are left in awe by her talent... and sometimes her shade.

Reese's college ball career started at the University of Maryland, where she led the team to a Big Ten title and took them to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. Reese's career was already impressive, but she pushed it to the next level when she transferred to Louisiana State University after her sophomore year. Since joining the team at LSU, she's led them to a 2023 NCAA championship and landed the title of 2023 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, while also earning a hefty paycheck, per USAB.

It feels like it was in her blood to become a superstar on the court, but Reese never would have expected all of this to happen to her. She told Glamour in 2023, "I didn't know I would have such a voice as I do now and be an inspiration to others. I always just wanted to play basketball, pursue my education, and strive to achieve my dreams, which include making it to the NBA." She continued, "I never envisioned I'd be at the status that I am at right now." Reese remains unstoppable, but as impressive as her career has been, she has also had a couple of shady moments both on and off the court.