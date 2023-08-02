The Most Disrespectful Sports Moments Of All Time

One of the central tenets underlying any sport is the concept of good sportsmanship. A win should be treated with humility, while a loss should be accepted gracefully, without rancor or spite. Cheating, obviously, is a big no-no, while demonstrating respect for opponents and teammates is a given.

That's the ideal, but human nature being what it is, things haven't always turned out that way. In fact, examples of bad sportsmanship have plagued professional sports since the beginning; who can forget the 1919 Black Sox Scandal, made famous in the movie "Field of Dreams," in which the Chicago White Sox deliberately lost the World Series to the Cincinnati Reds. Meanwhile, some sports tend to encourage unsportsmanlike behavior; crowds tend to cheer, not boo, when hockey players throw down their gloves and launch into a bench-clearing brawl.

With that in mind, read on for a rundown of some of the most disrespectful sports moments of all time.