The Untold Truth Of Angel Reese

At the height of her college basketball career, Angel Reese certainly gave the other players a run for their money. In 2023, Reese and her team, the Louisiana State University Tigers, beat the University of Iowa Hawkeyes — the team of her pseudo-competition, Caitlin Clark — to secure the NCAA Division 1 women's basketball national title. That same year, she was named the SEC Player of the Week seven times and won BET and ESPY awards.

After a successful college run, the basketball star announced through an interview with Vogue that she would be entering the 2024 WNBA draft. Reese, who was moved to share the big news like tennis legend Serena Williams did when she made her exit in 2022, told the outlet, "I've done everything I wanted to in college ... My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."

Reese's WNBA dreams came true when she was picked by the Chicago Sky as the seventh overall selection. There's no doubt that the sky's the limit for Reese — no pun intended — and there's no better time to unearth some lesser-known facts about the basketball prodigy.