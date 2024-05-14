Here's What Is Really Going On Between Caitlin Clark And Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark has opened up about her long-standing "beef" with Angel Reese.

Clark and Reese, who are best known for their basketball court achievements at University of Iowa and Louisiana State University, respectively, have since graduated into the WNBA — but the sports community is still interested in their past tension, which often surfaced during their occasional meetups on the court. Over the years, the basketball stars have made headlines when their competitiveness colored their interactions. In April 2023, Reese taunted Clark with the John Cena-inspired "you can't see me" hand gesture after LSU beat Iowa, and was greatly criticized for it by certain pockets of the sports community.

Clark, who used the same gesture on another team from Louisville a year prior, later defended her rival amid social media backlash. "I don't think Angel should be criticized at all," Clark said on "Outside the Lines," according to CBS Sports. "No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did. I'm just one that competes, and she competed." She continued, "I think everybody knew there was going to be a little trash talk. It's not just me and Angel. I don't think she should be criticized, like I said. LSU deserves it. They played so well. Like I said, I'm a big fan of hers."

However, Clark has since vented her frustration about their interaction.