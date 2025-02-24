The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2025 SAG Awards
Ah yes, good ol' awards season is upon us. It is a time when the who's who of Hollywood all convene under the same roof and celebrate one another for their craft while dripping in designer clothes and jewelry. It's also the fashion police's busiest time of the year, and the 2025 SAG Awards flushed out plenty of offenders to bust.
The SAG Awards is always especially eventful, as it is the only awards event that solely honors actors. While this allows some A-list actors the opportunity to really flex their fashion muscles, it also highlights the ghastly choices made by others. Trust, just because it's expensive, doesn't mean it's good. The 2025 SAG Awards, hosted on February 23 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, proved no different, with many talented thespians swiftly procuring their spot on the event's worst-dressed list. Let's roll the footage, shall we?
Jeremy Strong was feeling green
Did "Succession" star Jeremy Strong arrive at the 2025 SAG Awards feeling green with envy?! Strong, nominated for best supporting actor for his role in "The Apprentice," rolled up to the awards show in a slouchy suit in the most undesirable shade of amphibian green. "Jeremy Strong's outfit reminds me of Frog and Toad. He comes to me as the narrator of a long lost children's tale," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user tweeted about the unfortunate-looking ensemble. To make matters worse, People reported that Strong promptly bounced out of the A-list event in the puke green
pajama set suit after the winner of his category was revealed, and he lost out to his former "Succession" co-star Kieran Culkin. Perhaps Strong really was overcome by the green-eyed monster. The world may never know.
Timothée Chalamet channeled his inner 'brat'
Speaking of green gone wrong, Timothée Chalamet was also caught green-handed committing the fashion faux pas. While many nominees opted for elevated suits and gowns, Chalamet showed up to the awards event in a shiny black leather jacket, matching pants, and a surprise neon green button-up underneath. While many were quick to point out at the green get-up was a nod to Bob Dylan, whom Chalamet portrayed in "A Complete Unknown," others suggested the actor was trying to run it back to last year's Charli XCX-inspired "brat summer." Chalamet may have taken home the W for best leading actor, but his awards 'fit was a major flop.
Danielle Deadwyler opted for form over function and it backfired
Move over dancing red dress emoji, there's a new sheriff in town. Danielle
red dress dancing lady Deadwyler arrived at the SAG Awards in a cherry red custom Louis Vuitton dress that was more structured than a life coach's daily routine. During a red carpet interview, even ET's Kevin Frazier poked fun at Deadwyler's form-over-function dress, joking, "Y'all know someone's gonna yell, "Sit down! Sit down! I can't see." Unfortunately for Deadwyler, it appears many on the internet weren't impressed either. "Looks like a red plunger," one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "This is so creative but I want to see her sit down." As the wise Countess Luann de Lesseps once waxed poetic, "Even Louis Vuitton makes mistakes."
Jamie Lee Curtis laid an egg
No doubt, Jamie Lee Curtis has had quite the journey from childhood to Oscar winner. Alas, it's safe to say that her 2025 SAG Awards get-up ruffled many feathers — figuratively and literally. While there's nothing particularly offensive about a black sequined Dolce & Gabbana gown, all bets were off once the outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role nominee paired it with a bolero top that eerily resembled a black feather duster or something the eccentric Moira Rose of "Schitt's Creek" would wear. Alexa, play "Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish.
One designer's junk is Joey King's treasure
Business on the top, party in the middle, funeral at the bottom? Actor Joey King raised eyebrows everywhere when she turned up at the 2025 SAG Awards show in a dress that was having an apparent identity crisis, complete with a crisp pale blue collar, a black bra top, and a crystal-embellished sheer overlay. A family affair, indeed. During a red carpet interview with Extra TV, King revealed that the dress was a custom design by Miu Miu. As reported by Women's Wear Daily, however, the Miu Miu frock was actually a reimagined number from its Spring 2010 collection — unlike King's engagement ring, which is truly one of a kind. King and Miu Miu, please take it from us: some things really should remain a thing of the past.