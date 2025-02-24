Kristi Noem's Attempt To Defuse Rampant Corey Lewandowski Affair Rumors Totally Backfires

It was supposed to be a self-described "date night," but Kristi Noem's photographs with her husband Bryon Noem at the White House only further reignited speculation about her rumored affair with former Donald Trump campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski. Noem wore a pink Sachin & Babi ball gown while her husband wore a tux in a series of pictures posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, as they posed alongside other invitees at an event hosted by Trump and his wife, Melania Trump. But instead of the smiling Noem's in the pictures, people in the comments were more focused on who was not in the picture –- with multiple users asking, "Where's Corey?"

Date night at the @WhiteHouse! With some of my favorite friends invited too 😊 Thank you @realdonaldTrump and @MELANIATRUMP for bringing America's Governors together. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VdhIgnFab5 — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) February 24, 2025

The truth about Noem and Lewandowski reportedly having an affair has been an on-again, off-again battle, though the New York Post reported in 2023 that the two have been in a years-long relationship that was an open secret in Washington D.C.. A source told the outlet, "This has been a known, open thing and we've all been waiting for it to blow up at some point." However, once it did, Noem publicly denounced the rumors, saying in a now-deleted post on X, "These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie." (via People) Unfortunately, that did not dissuade users from going straight for the jugular, with one user posting on Noem's White House photos with her husband, "You're a cheater and we all know it!"