Weird Things About Kristi Noem's Marriage To Bryon Noem

On paper, Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon Noem, have a storybook marriage. The two South Dakota locals were high school sweethearts who married in 1992, welcomed three kids together, and before life in the political spotlight, operated a farm and ranch, opened an ice cream shop, and helped manage a family restaurant. However, things have begun to get weird as Kristi's political career has brought her closer and closer to the Republican party's north star, Donald Trump. And with CNN reporting that Kristi was appointed by Trump as the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, it looks like she will be spending even less time in her home state, with her down-home husband, than before.

From Kristi becoming entrenched in salacious rumors with other Republican power players to transforming into a leading name in the MAGA movement to the rampant rumors of plastic surgery, we wonder if Bryon might be dealing with more than a little weirdness in a marriage that has lasted over thirty years. While the couple have managed to keep their marriage intact as Kristi graduated from being a congresswoman in the South Dakota House of Representatives to the U.S. House of Representatives to then becoming the Governor of South Dakota, we can't help but wonder what the future holds for a marriage that, based on the headlines, seems a little one-sided.