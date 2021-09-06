The Truth About The Strange Gift Kristi Noem Gave Donald Trump

One of the perks of being president is all the amazing gifts you receive from foreign leaders — if you were allowed to keep them all, that is.

It's traditional for foreign dignitaries to present U.S. presidents with lavish gifts when they meet, but the items end up being turned over to the National Archives unless the recipient is willing to pay market value to keep them (via USA Today). Trump's gifts span all across the globe. He received a $16,250 dinnerware set featuring images of his Mar-a-Lago resort from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Vietnam's prime minister seemingly tried to tempt Trump to fork over the dough to keep his opulent gift: a $1,880 portrait of the former president created with gemstones that probably wouldn't look out-of-place in Trump Tower. And Saudi Arabia gave him robes lined with cheetah and tiger fur, while Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe likely scored some points with a president who reportedly spent 307 days of his presidency golfing by presenting him with a $3,755 golden golf club.

According to a financial disclosure report obtained by one The New York Times reporter, Trump's gifts from American citizens were impressive too. They included more golf clubs, a $5,999 Mac Pro from Apple CEO Tim Cook, a $529 leather bomber jacket from Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman Bill Ford, and an odd statue detailed below. Indeed, during Donald Trump's presidency, American citizens did shower him with gifts too — and this one takes the cake, bizarre-wise.