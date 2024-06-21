The Most Inappropriate Outfits Kristi Noem Has Ever Worn

Kristi Noem loves to bust out her inner cowpoke whenever possible, be it for a suitable occasion or not. This often results in Noem beating even Kimberly Guilfoyle in the inappropriate outfit stakes — which, let's face it, is quite an achievement. The Governor of South Dakota never misses a chance to showcase her adoration of ridin', huntin', and fishin', and the right to bear arms, regularly posting videos of herself on Instagram, hunched down and grinning next to freshly slaughtered animals. Not to mention her unapologetic and highly controversial puppy shooting.

Given her right-wing ideology, self-professed commitment to making 'Merica great again, unwavering dedication to the Second Amendment, and vehement opposition to teaching Critical Race Theory in schools, it's little surprise that Noem's relationship with Donald Trump is tight and that she's a frontrunner for his 2024 campaign as vice president.

Noem's staggering MAGA transformation is quite a sight to see. She's traded the minimal makeup and Kate Gosling chop 'do, Rachel cut, and all-business-style bob for long, flowing, wavy brunette locks, heavy eye shadow, and sparkling white teeth, morphing into the typical Trump-ite look of the day so beloved by Melania Trump, Margot Martin, Guilfoyle, and Alina Habba, amongst others. And, just like all of the former, the politician's been slipping into more than her fair share of unbefitting outfits. We're checking out some of the most inappropriate outfits Noem has ever worn.