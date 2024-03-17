Kristi Noem's Transformation Is A Staggering Sight To See

The name Kristi Noem has been floating around the political sphere for some time, but she has been mentioned in the media more than ever as the U.S. heads into the 2024 presidential race. Noem made history when she became the first-ever female governor of South Dakota in 2018. Still, her conservative values, support of several controversial bills and laws, and how she handled the COVID-19 pandemic in her home state have become a hot topic of conversation.

Noem has described herself as "a family-first governor" and is incredibly proud of her South Dakotan roots. Her X, formerly known as Twitter, profile reads, "I am a wife, mother, grandma, farmer, rancher, small business owner, and South Dakotan who serves as South Dakota's Governor." She even proudly wears cowboy boots during congressional meetings.

However, Noem has had quite the transformation, which hasn't only been in her growing political career. From her humble beginnings as a farmer's daughter to becoming former president Donald Trump's possible running mate for vice president in the 2024 election, here is all you need to know about the conservative hopeful.