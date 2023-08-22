Who Is Republican Presidential Candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy?

Vivek Ramaswamy set out on his path to success at a young age. After graduating valedictorian of his high school class, he studied at Harvard and received a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School. He earned his fortune by starting the biotech company Roivant Sciences in 2014. Ramaswamy then founded Strive Asset Management in 2022, which is valued at roughly $300 million, according to Forbes. He is now worth more than $950 million, which dropped from his billion-dollar status due to a dip in the market. Still, Ramaswamy doesn't live a relatively lavish life, and shared, "I don't think we have lived a lifestyle that is radically removed from the one we grew up in. We don't have giant vacation homes. We see five of our neighbors' backyards. We have good relationships with our neighbors."

Ramaswamy is also an accomplished author, having published three books on politics and capitalism, including "Woke, Inc.," and "Nation of Victims." As a self-described "anti-woke" person, his conservative political views formed as an adolescent based on those around him. "[My piano teacher] influenced me with modes of conservative thought that I probably wouldn't have thought about in the past. Which were really the groundedness and importance of family, and sort of calling my attention to how blessed I was to grow up in a stable family environment like the one that I was in," he shared with Time. Ramaswamy has taken those values into adulthood, and while on campaign, sang his wife's praises.