Joe Rogan's Pick For President In 2024 Is Sure To Spark Controversy

Joe Rogan claims he has a good handle on who will make a great president. It's no surprise Rogan is declaring his views on a controversial political issue considering his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," is primarily centered around such thought-provoking content. However, it has often landed him in hot water. According to Rolling Stone, the UFC analyst conducted an interview with virologist Dr. Robert Malone back in December 2021, and their conversation about the lack of effectiveness regarding the COVID-19 vaccines and Malone's views on the pandemic sparked a nationwide debate.

Medical experts and health professionals slammed Rogan for spreading misinformation to his large audience and urged Spotify to take action in an open letter. Hundreds of doctors and scientists claimed the streaming platform was "enabling" Rogan to "damage public trust in scientific research" and causing his listeners to create doubt in credible data.

According to CNBC, as a result of the backlash, Spotify added a content disclaimer to all podcasts that include any type of COVID-19 conversation aired on their platform."If there's anything that I've done that I could do better, it's having more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones," Rogan said in response (via Deadline). While the podcaster has taken a step back from his medical conspiracy content, he hasn't stopped sharing his political views.