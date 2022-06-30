Joe Rogan's Pick For President In 2024 Is Sure To Spark Controversy
Joe Rogan claims he has a good handle on who will make a great president. It's no surprise Rogan is declaring his views on a controversial political issue considering his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," is primarily centered around such thought-provoking content. However, it has often landed him in hot water. According to Rolling Stone, the UFC analyst conducted an interview with virologist Dr. Robert Malone back in December 2021, and their conversation about the lack of effectiveness regarding the COVID-19 vaccines and Malone's views on the pandemic sparked a nationwide debate.
Medical experts and health professionals slammed Rogan for spreading misinformation to his large audience and urged Spotify to take action in an open letter. Hundreds of doctors and scientists claimed the streaming platform was "enabling" Rogan to "damage public trust in scientific research" and causing his listeners to create doubt in credible data.
According to CNBC, as a result of the backlash, Spotify added a content disclaimer to all podcasts that include any type of COVID-19 conversation aired on their platform."If there's anything that I've done that I could do better, it's having more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones," Rogan said in response (via Deadline). While the podcaster has taken a step back from his medical conspiracy content, he hasn't stopped sharing his political views.
Joe Rogan announces who he wants to vote for in the next presidential election
Joe Rogan shared who he wants to vote for come 2024 on an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience." Throughout his discussion with actor Gina Carano, Rogan was very open about his stance on Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and insisted he would be a good fit as the president of the United States. "What he's done for Florida has been admirable," Rogan said (via the New York Post). "You know, he is not perfect, he's a human being, but what he's done is stand up for freedoms."
While the nation was on lockdown during the height of the pandemic in September 2020, DeSantis received major backlash for reopening all Florida businesses while also prohibiting anyone from getting a fine for not wearing a mask, per AP News.
It hasn't been confirmed whether or not DeSantis is planning to run in the 2024 presidential elections, however sources at People believe he stands a good chance against former President Donald Trump — if chooses to return for another fight. "Ron DeSantis is popular with Florida Republican voters, which is a good indication of how he would do nationally," a political insider told the outlet. "He is not afraid to speak out on unpopular issues, and even more important than that, he is not afraid of Donald Trump."