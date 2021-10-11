What Hillary Clinton Really Thinks About Trump Running In 2024

Hillary Clinton was a guest co-host on the October 11 episode of "The View," and she had a lot to say when it came to the notion of former president Donald Trump running for office again. In fact, it's clear that her one-time presidential opponent was not safe from her remarks. "I think if he wants to be the nominee he will be the nominee. I don't think there's any doubt about that," she opined.

Clinton famously ran against Trump in the 2016 presidential election, losing out to her reality star competitor. As for setting his sights on 2024, she noted, "I think that everybody else who's talking about it or considering it understands that, so what they are doing is trying to placate and play up to him, because if he decided not to run, they wanna be the second or other alternative choice," she continued. "I think it says volumes about the Republican party today that someone who has the record of attacking our own government, lying to people about the biggest health crisis that we've had in over 100 years, namely COVID — and the list goes on — is considered the lead, because they're all afraid of the mob that he has created and then he keeps energized and he's going around country, he's doing these rallies."

That was just the tip of the iceberg for Clinton, as she also commented on the insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.