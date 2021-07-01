Who Is The View Co-Host Nearly 30% Want Off The Show?

"The View" has had a lot of changes in its slate of hosts over the years. Just about every combination of co-hosts clashes from time to time, and viewers get quite vocal about their favorites and least favorites. Nicki Swift asked nearly 600 people which "The View" co-host they would eliminate if they could, and the answers may seem a bit surprising.

As Us Weekly detailed, "The View" debuted in August 1997. The group of co-hosts included Barbara Walters, Meredith Vieira, Joy Behar, Star Jones, and Debbie Matenopoulos. Some, like Jones and Vieira, stayed for quite a while, and Behar left for a couple of years and later returned. Others, like Matenopoulos, left "The View" relatively quickly. Walters was the show's executive producer and hosted regularly until 2014.

Over the years, "The View" tapped a wide range of personalities to sit at the hosting table. "Survivor" veteran Elisabeth Hasselbeck spent a decade on the show, while journalist Lisa Ling left after three years. Rosie O'Donnell had two fairly rocky runs with "The View," and viewers watched Jenny McCarthy, Rosie Perez, Raven-Symone, Nicolle Wallace, and Candace Cameron Bure, and others come and go relatively quickly, per Us Weekly. Meghan McCain had an often rocky ride during her four years on "The View," and she officially revealed she's moving on as well. Which of the current co-hosts would "The View" fans single out as the next who should depart? Read on to find out.