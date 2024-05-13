Kristi Noem Can't Escape The Rampant Plastic Surgery Rumors

The following article includes discussion of animal abuse.

Despite Kristi Noem's powerful position as the governor of South Dakota, her personal life has consistently overshadowed her politics during her time in office. In March 2023, Noem posted a video of herself climbing a set of stairs "Rocky" style as she announced that she had struck down several bills. "The 5 bills I VETOED were not right for South Dakota — and I'm glad the legislature agreed with me!" she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, at the time. However, people were less focused on the bills, and more concerned with Kristi Noem's physical transformation. "Was this before or after your plastic surgery on your lips and nose?!" an X user replied to the video. Scrutiny over her appearance only increased as Noem's relationship with Donald Trump evolved.

When Trump visited South Dakota in September 2023, Noem officially endorsed the presidential candidate. Just a few months later in February 2024, Trump confirmed that Noem was among the names on his shortlist for potential running mates. Following that announcement, Noem endured some major political setbacks (more on those later), and the noise about her rumored plastic surgery only increased.

While making the media rounds to promote her new book, Noem posted a clip from her "Face the Nation" interview on May 5. "The plastic surgery is too much," one X user replied. "My advice to you is go for another round of plastic surgery ... and then pretend to be somebody else," another user crudely commented. The mockery arrived on the heels of Noem's befuddling video about her dental surgery.