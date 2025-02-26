Michelle Trachtenberg, Gossip Girl Star, Reportedly Dead At 39
Michelle Trachtenberg, known for starring in "Gossip Girl" and "Harriet the Spy," is reportedly dead. According to ABC News, there is no suspicion surrounding Trachtenberg's death, but the cause has not been revealed at the time of this writing. The late actor, who was 39 years old, was found in her New York City apartment by her mother early in the morning.
The actor sparked concern in August 2023 when she posted a selfie looking drastically different from her earlier days. "Anyone know What happened to her? She looks like a totally different person, doesn't look at all like the Michelle that we all know?" a fan asked. Another simply wondered, "Is she okay?" Trachtenberg's health was in question again in January 2024 after she shared a selfie with fellow actor Alexa Pena-Vega. A worried fan replied, "I know it's not my place, but I have to say, it is concerning that your eyes are yellow as that's usually a sign of decreased liver function. If you haven't done so already, you should really talk with a doctor." According to ABC News, Trachtenberg received a liver transplant for undisclosed reasons not long before she died. Sources said she possibly developed complications from the procedure.
Tragically, Trachtenberg's last post was a throwback photo of herself from 2013, which she shared on February 18, and comments about her death are already flooding in.
Fans are devastated over Michelle Trachtenberg's reported death
When news of Michelle Trachtenberg's tragic death broke, fans flocked to her final Instagram post to express their grief. "So sad to hear. I always hoped to see you in a Buffy reboot. Rest in peace," one wrote. Another shared, "Such a tragedy! You're younger than me... I loved you so much in Buffy. May your soul find peace poor angel." Many fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, reminisced about growing up watching Trachtenberg, and one posted, "Feel like for every millennial, Michelle Trachtenberg was a huge deal, one of the biggest stars."
Trachtenberg's final acting role was as Georgina Sparks in the 2021 reboot of "Gossip Girl," and while she starred in various movies and television series over the years, her last major part was in the original CW series. She was also a fan-favorite in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" as Buffy Summers' younger sister, Dawn Summers, and she began her career as child star in the Nickelodeon series "The Adventures of Pete & Pete" and the family-friendly movie "Harriet the Spy."
Trachtenberg, who underwent a stunning transformation during her time in the spotlight, opened up to ET in 2021 about being an influence and stated, "When I do look at social media, which is challenging, [I see fans] coming in with, 'You inspired my life. You made me become a writer.' All of those, just beautiful things."