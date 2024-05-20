The Tragic Truth About Michelle Trachtenberg

Film and television star Michelle Trachtenberg has been acting professionally since getting her start in television commercials when she was just a kid. "My first commercial was [a] Wisk detergent commercial," the young actor recalled while appearing on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" in the 1996. "I think I was like three or four." She went on to establish a successful career as a child actor, highlighted by her starring role in the 1996 motion picture "Harriet the Spy." That movie was a watershed moment for the young actor, and it remains a large part of her legacy. During an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," more than two-and-a-half decades later, Trachtenberg became emotional recalling the experience. "Don't you effing make me cry!" she said when asked about the film. "I turned 10 years old on the first day of principal photography of 'Harriet the Spy,'" she added.

While many former child stars have experienced difficulties making the leap from childhood roles to teenage ones, Trachtenberg avoided that with aplomb when she was cast as Dawn Summers, younger sister of the title character in cult-hit TV series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Further roles followed, including portraying a high-profile recurring character in another TV hit when she was cast as Georgina Sparks in "Gossip Girl."

Yet, interwoven with all that Hollywood acclaim has been heartbreak and pain. To experience more about that side of her life, read on to learn the tragic truth of Michelle Trachtenberg.