Princess Kimberly Guilfoyle? Don Jr.'s Ex Could Find Royal Rebound In Greece
With Kimberly Guilfoyle's Trump-in-law ambitions officially dead in the water, is she setting her sights on something a little more blue-blooded? Don Jr. has already moved on to his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, while Guilfoyle is off to Greece for an ambassador gig. But Greece isn't just about diplomatic duties and sun-drenched yacht parties. It also happens to be crawling with aristocrats, royals, and absurdly wealthy shipping magnates. And if there's one thing Guilfoyle knows, it's how to pick her men.
So, who's on the menu? Well, there's Prince Constantine Alexios, a 26-year-old Greek royal with a track record of dating older women and models. He also has a younger brother, Prince Achileas-Andreas, who's two years younger and one of the most gorgeous royals you didn't know. They have an American mother, which may make it easier for Guilfoyle to connect to the family. Or maybe Guilfoyle will skip the titles and go straight for the money. Greece's shipping magnates have the wealth, power, and an older age bracket. Either way, something tells us the former Fox host won't be spending too many nights alone under the Mediterranean moon.
Does Kimberly Guilfoyle already have a romantic interest?
While we wait to see if Kimberly Guilfoyle caps off her dating history with one of Greece's notoriously romantic bachelors, she's already dropped hints of a new chapter. As Don Jr. cozied up with his new girlfriend on Valentine's Day, Guilfoyle took to her Instagram Story to show off a massive bouquet of pink roses complete with bows, hearts, and just enough mystery to keep people guessing. She captioned her post "Thank you," but didn't add any tags or clues as to who the sender was (via The Cut).
Was this a strategic post to save face on the romantic day, or is she already ahead of us on the Greek lover quest? After some mildly nosy sleuthing, we discovered that internet investigators had traced the roses back to Le Boutique Roya in Miami, which is not exactly a direct line to a Mediterranean prince. And with no official confirmation on her Greek ambassador role, let alone a departure date, it's unlikely that Guilfoyle's Valentine's date was a royal or tycoon. However, once she makes the cross-ocean move, Princess Kimberly Guilfoyle might just become a reality.