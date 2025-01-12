Don Jr.'s New Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Lives A Really Lavish Life
Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Palm Beach model and influencer Bettina Anderson, rang in the New Year and Don Jr.'s 47th birthday in style at Mar-a-Lago along with the rest of the famous Trump clan — including President-elect Donald J. Trump himself. Cue the incoming prez ceremoniously gyrating along to "Y.M.C.A." (Oh, to be a fly on that wall.) As evidenced by photos and video footage of the event, Anderson glided into the private affair in a glittering full-length gown while on the arm of her new beau. Fancy.
Alas, it appears that strolling a red carpet in an Elie Saab dress that the Daily Mail reported to be worth $7,150 is just another day in the life for Anderson. In fact, it's rumored that some in Trump's inner circle are wary that Anderson's life is a little too lavish. One insider even told the Daily Mail that they believed Anderson is only using Don Jr. as a "stepping stone" to get to "bigger fish." While the jury is still out on that particular speculation, we do know that it's good to be Bettina Anderson.
Bettina Anderson has always led a charmed life
Just like her businessman beau, Donald Trump Jr., Bettina Anderson also grew up in the lap of luxury. During a sit-down with Sarah Wetenhall, the owner of the fabulous Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Anderson reminisced about her idyllic childhood in the affluent town in South Florida. "I'm born and raised," she declared proudly. "I grew up on Seaview ... I went to the Palm Beach day school and then Saint Andrew's."
Growing up as the daughter of successful bank president Harry Loy Anderson Jr., Anderson quickly became accustomed to the finer things in life — including fancy lunches with famous people. The story goes that while in fourth grade, she was even afforded the opportunity to skip school and dine with Major League Baseball player Joe Dimaggio. "Even as a fourth grader, I knew that this was a very important person and that I was so lucky to be there," she recalled. The kicker? He even rode along with them as her father took her back to school. "Everyone was switching classes and they all saw him get out of the car, open up my car door. The principal of the school saw him," she gushed.
Bettina Anderson works as a model
Even Bettina Anderson's day job is fabulous. "I love fashion. I'm always honored when someone features me in a magazine. It's very nice," she told Sarah Wetenhall about her work as a model. Still, she admitted she wasn't entirely sure she had made her way to the influencer level quite yet. "I mean, I don't know. I guess I'm more under the influence," she joked as she playfully waved a glass of bourbon in the air. Touché.
But make no mistake about it — Anderson is more than just a pretty face. She is also very proud of her work as the co-founder of The Paradise Fund, a non-profit organization whose mission is to "preserve paradise for future generations," per its official website. "One of the greatest focuses of my life is how I can be of service to others and be a steward of the environment," she told The Daily Front Row in 2022.
Bettina Anderson loves to party
While Bettina Anderson appears to be the consummate professional when it comes to her modeling and nonprofit work, it appears she also wholly transcribes to the old adage work hard, play harder — even carving out a reputation for herself as somewhat of a party girl. Case in point: the over-the-top Galentines soirée she hosted with the fashion label Alice + Olivia in January 2024, complete with a stacked guest list. Even Jeff Bezos' fiancee, Lauren Sanchez, attended the who's who event.
But that's not all — Anderson's big on birthday celebrations, too — namely hers. In December 2024, Anderson seemingly tried to soft launch her romance with Don Jr. when she shared a photo of a flower arrangement with a card to her Instagram Story. "Many Have Said You're Aging Out But I Think You're Perfect. ... Happy Birthday!" the mysterious sender penned. As reported by the Daily Mail, Anderson made a long weekend of it, celebrating with a bottle of champagne estimated to be worth a staggering $1300, enjoying a lunchtime visit to Mar-a-Lago complete with a birthday cake compliments of her long-time friend and Don Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Haydon Trump, and rounding out the festivities with a two-hour long dinner at the posh Buccan restaurant. Hey, you only turn 38 once, right?
Bettina Anderson is well-traveled
Perhaps there's only one thing Bettina Anderson takes more seriously than a good celebration — traveling. During a 2016 interview with Palm Beach Illustrated, Anderson revealed that her next goal was "always to travel more." And that she has! In 2022, during an interview with ChaChaCha, Anderson reminisced on a trip to Rwanda wherein she walked with silverback gorillas. She also noted that her modeling had taken her all the way to Spain, Africa, and even the French Riviera.
But in 2024, her travels with Don Jr. were what were making headlines. Fresh off the heels of Don Jr.'s high-profile and highly anticipated split from his fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle, he and Anderson hightailed it to Venice, Italy. In true smitten socialite fashion, Anderson documented the couple's sojourn with a photo of a gondola ride uploaded to her Instagram Story (via Page Six). Arrivederci!
Bettina Anderson loves the finer things in life
It should be noted, however, that the jury is still out as to whether or not Bettina Anderson prefers experiences over material possessions. Over the years, the fashion model has been none too shy about her love of all things expensive and designer. (Alexa, play "XXPEN$IVE" by Erika Jayne.)
In 2016, she told Palm Beach Illustrated that a "Céline Medium Classic Bag in red calfskin" was on her current wish list. But that's not all. She also noted that she believed Manito silk pillowcases constituted a worthy splurge and counted Zimmermann as her go-to fashion designer. As for her most recent purchase at the time? A pair of Black Gucci Princeton fur-lined mules, of course. Let's just hope, for Anderson's sake, all those pesky romance rumors about Don Jr. being cheap aren't actually true or she might end up sorely disappointed once the novelty of the relationship wears off. Fingers crossed!