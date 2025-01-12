Don Jr.'s New Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Lives A Really Lavish Life

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Palm Beach model and influencer Bettina Anderson, rang in the New Year and Don Jr.'s 47th birthday in style at Mar-a-Lago along with the rest of the famous Trump clan — including President-elect Donald J. Trump himself. Cue the incoming prez ceremoniously gyrating along to "Y.M.C.A." (Oh, to be a fly on that wall.) As evidenced by photos and video footage of the event, Anderson glided into the private affair in a glittering full-length gown while on the arm of her new beau. Fancy.

Alas, it appears that strolling a red carpet in an Elie Saab dress that the Daily Mail reported to be worth $7,150 is just another day in the life for Anderson. In fact, it's rumored that some in Trump's inner circle are wary that Anderson's life is a little too lavish. One insider even told the Daily Mail that they believed Anderson is only using Don Jr. as a "stepping stone" to get to "bigger fish." While the jury is still out on that particular speculation, we do know that it's good to be Bettina Anderson.